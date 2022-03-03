1 minute read
We need to make sure the Russian economy is crippled - UK's Truss
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
VILNIUS, March 3 (Reuters) - The West needs to ensure the Russian economy is crippled so that President Vladimir Putin it is unable to continue his invasion of Ukraine, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Thursday.
"We need to ... degrade the Russian economy," Truss said during a news conference in Lithuania. "We need to make sure ... that the Russian economy is crippled so it is unable to continue to fund Putin and the war machine."
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Andrius Sytas in Vilnius and William James in London, Writing by Kylie MacLellan;
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.