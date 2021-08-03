We're on your side, UK PM Johnson tells Belarus opposition leader

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives on the second day of the Global Education Summit in London, Britain July 29, 2021. Tolga Akmen/Pool via REUTERS/Files

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that he was on Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya's side and supported democracy and civil society in the former Soviet republic.

"We are very much on your side, we are very much supportive of what you are doing," Johnson told Tsikhanouskaya in Downing Street. "It's great to see you."

