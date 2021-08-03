Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
We're on your side, UK PM Johnson tells Belarus opposition leader

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that he was on Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya's side and supported democracy and civil society in the former Soviet republic.

"We are very much on your side, we are very much supportive of what you are doing," Johnson told Tsikhanouskaya in Downing Street. "It's great to see you."

