West will slap unprecedented sanctions on Russia, Britain says
LONDON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The West will impose unprecedented sanctions on Russia after President Vladimir Putin authorised an invasion of Ukraine, British junior foreign minister James Cleverly said on Thursday.
"We will be bringing forward ... in close concert with our international friends and allies, an unprecedented sanctions response, coordinated sanctions response, to punish this appalling decision," Cleverly told Sky News.
He said some of the new sanctions would be announced and implemented on Thursday.
Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Guy Faulconbridge
