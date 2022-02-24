West will slap unprecedented sanctions on Russia, Britain says

British Minister of State for Middle East, North Africa and North America James Cleverly speaks during a meeting of the U.N. Security Council on the situation between Russia and Ukraine, at the United Nations Headquarters in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., February 17, 2022. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

LONDON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The West will impose unprecedented sanctions on Russia after President Vladimir Putin authorised an invasion of Ukraine, British junior foreign minister James Cleverly said on Thursday.

"We will be bringing forward ... in close concert with our international friends and allies, an unprecedented sanctions response, coordinated sanctions response, to punish this appalling decision," Cleverly told Sky News.

He said some of the new sanctions would be announced and implemented on Thursday.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

