WorldWestern Australia halfway through snap COVID-19 lockdown with no new local cases

Western Australia reported no new locally acquired coronavirus cases on Sunday with more than 2 million people in the state halfway through a snap three-day lockdown.

The lockdown was ordered after a traveller likely became infected while in quarantine in a hotel and unknowingly passed it on to two other people in the community, according to authorities. read more

Testing of hundreds of people was still underway and state premier Premier Mark McGowan said it was too early to predict what the government would decide on Tuesday when the lockdown was due to end.

While the rest of the country gathered in crowds to honour military personnel on Anzac Day, Western Australians commemorated at home.

Television footage showed residents lighting candles on their driveways and on their balconies at dawn services.

"Western Australians will always commemorate Anzac Day and pay our respects," McGowan said. "No matter what happens the Anzac spirit will live on."

