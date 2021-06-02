Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Western Sahara independence leader lands in Algiers amid diplomatic row

A Hawker Beechcraft 1000 plane carrying Polisario Front leader Brahim Ghali leaves Pamplona airport, Spain, June 2, 2021. REUTERS/Vincent West

The leader of the Western Sahara independence movement, Brahim Ghali, landed in Algiers early on Wednesday after his hospitalization in Spain for more than a month triggered a diplomatic row between Spain and Morocco.

"He arrived safe and sound," said Jalil Mohamed, the Polisario Front's spokesman in Spain.

Ghali left Spain a few hours after appearing remotely in a hearing with Spanish high court on a war crimes case. Following the hearing, Spanish judges did not impose any restrictions on the Polisario leader and allowed him to leave the country.

