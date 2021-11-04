Western Union resumes services in Sudan after coup

LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Western Union Co (WU.N) said on Thursday it resumed services in Sudan on Tuesday, ending a week long suspension in the wake of a military coup that saw Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok placed under house arrest and top civilians detained. read more

"Effective November 2, 2021, the temporary suspension of Western Union services in Sudan has been lifted and we have resumed operations," a Western Union spokesperson said in a statement.

"Given the instability in the region, we will continue to closely monitor the situation and update as necessary."

Reporting by Karin Strohecker, Editing by William Maclean

