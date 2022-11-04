White House: Biden was in solidarity with Iran protesters with "free" comment

Attendees hold "Free Iran" signs on their phones during a campaign rally with U.S. President Joe Biden for the Democratic Party's senatorial candidate Val Demings and gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist, in Miami Gardens, Florida, U.S. November 1, 2022. REUTERS/Marco Bello

WASHINGTON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - A White House spokesperson on Friday said President Joe Biden was expressing solidarity with protesters in Iran by telling a political rally that "we're gonna free Iran."

John Kirby, the White House national security spokesperson, made the comment to reporters a day after Biden's comment at a rally in California.

Reporting By Steve Holland

