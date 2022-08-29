White House calls for demilitarized zone around Ukraine nuclear plant

A view shows the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict outside the Russian-controlled city of Enerhodar in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine August 4, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko//File Photo

WASHINGTON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The White House said on Monday that Russia should agree to a demilitarized zone around the Ukrainian nuclear plant that has become a dangerous frontline in the ongoing war.

White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters the Biden administration supports a visit led by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant on the Dnipro river in southern central Ukraine.

A controlled shutdown of the plant would be the safest option, he said. read more

Reporting by Christopher Gallagher, Michael Martina and Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.