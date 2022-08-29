1 minute read
White House calls for 'dialogue' after 'disturbing' unrest in Iraq
WASHINGTON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The White House said on Monday that unrest in Iraq after powerful Shi'ite Muslim cleric Moqtada al-Sadr quit politics was "disturbing" and called for "dialogue" to ease the country's political problems. read more
White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters that Washington sees no need to evacuate staff in its Iraqi embassy at this time.
Reporting by Christopher Gallagher, Michael Martina and Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Chris Reese
