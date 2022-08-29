White House calls for 'dialogue' after 'disturbing' unrest in Iraq

Supporters of Iraqi populist leader Moqtada al-Sadr gather for a sit-in, in front of Parliament, amid political crisis in Baghdad, Iraq August 24, 2022. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The White House said on Monday that unrest in Iraq after powerful Shi'ite Muslim cleric Moqtada al-Sadr quit politics was "disturbing" and called for "dialogue" to ease the country's political problems. read more

White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters that Washington sees no need to evacuate staff in its Iraqi embassy at this time.

Reporting by Christopher Gallagher, Michael Martina and Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Chris Reese

