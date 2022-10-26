White House: Concerned Moscow may be advising Iran on best practices to manage protests















WASHINGTON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The White House is concerned Moscow may be advising Tehran on best practices to manage protests in Iran, drawing on Russia's experience in suppressing open demonstrations, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday.

She also said evidence that Iran is helping Russia wage a war against Ukraine is "clear" and "public."

"Our message to Iran is very very clear. Stop killing your people and stop sending weapons to Russia to kill Ukrainians," Jean-Pierre said.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Nandita Bose in Washington; editing by Diane Craft











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.