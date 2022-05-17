White House confident NATO can reach deal on Swedish, Finnish membership

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during a daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 16, 2022. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

AIR FORCE ONE, May 17 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is confident NATO can reach consensus about bids by Sweden and Finland to join the organization, White house press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday, amid pushback from NATO member Turkey.

The remarks, made to reporters aboard Air Force One, echoed similar statements by Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Jeff Mason and Alexandra Alper

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.