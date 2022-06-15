White House expected to announce around $1 bln of of weapons for Ukraine - sources

U.S. President Joe Biden returns to the White House in Washington, U.S. June 14, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON, June 15 (Reuters) - The White House is expected as soon as Wednesday to announce around $1 billion dollars worth of new weapons aid for Ukraine, including anti-ship rocket systems, artillery rockets, and rounds for howitzers, people familiar with the packages said.

Reporting by Chris Sanders

