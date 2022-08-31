White House expresses cautious optimism on Iran nuclear talks

WASHINGTON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The United States remains hopeful that it can get a reimplementation of the Iran nuclear accords and is optimistic about talks on the matter, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said on Wednesday.

"We do believe we're closer now than we had been in certain recent weeks and months, due in large part to Iran being willing to drop some of their demands that were not related to the deal at all," Kirby said at a news briefing. "So we're cautiously optimistic that things can continue to move in the right direction."

Reporting by Jeff Mason and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

