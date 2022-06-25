White House: G7 to address China's forced labor, intellectual property theft

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, June 25 (Reuters) - The Group of Seven wealthy countries will address what they see as China's use of forced labor and intellectual property theft and other issues, the White House said on Saturday.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Writing by Trevor Hunnicutt

