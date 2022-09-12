White House: Invite for queen's funeral was for Bidens only

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk towards Marine One to depart for a weekend at Camp David from the White House in Washington, U.S., September 2, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The royal invitation sent to the White House to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral was for President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden only, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Monday.

Her statement suggested Biden would not be assembling a U.S. delegation to attend the Sept. 19 funeral in London. He is to depart for London on Saturday.

Reporting by Nandita Bose and Steve Holland; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

