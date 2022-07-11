1 minute read
White House: Iran preparing to supply Russia with drones
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
WASHINGTON, July 11 (Reuters) - The United States believes Iran is preparing to provide Russia with up to several hundred drones, including some that are weapons capable, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on Monday.
Sullivan also said the United States has information that shows Iran is preparing to train Russian forces to use these drones.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Jeff Mason and Steve Holland Editing by Chris Reese
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.