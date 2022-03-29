1 minute read
White House looking into allegations of harm against Russian billionaire Abramovich
March 29 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is looking into allegations Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich was poisoned earlier this month during peace negotiations aimed at ending the Ukrainian conflict, White House spokeswoman Kate Bedingfield said on Tuesday.
A U.S. official said on Monday that intelligence suggests the sickening of Abramovich and Ukrainian peace negotiators was due to an environmental factor, not poisoning. read more
Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw Editing by Chris Reese
