White House official says G7 needs early warning systems for next biothreat

WASHINGTON, June 30 (Reuters) - The Group of Seven advanced economies must do more to increase COVID-19 vaccination rates around the world, and should start setting up early warning systems for the next biothreat, a senior White house official said on Wednesday.

Daleep Singh, who serves as the U.S. sherpa for the G7 and G20, told an event hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies that the G7 nations should also work on setting up triggers for collective action for the next pandemic.

