White House: Putin's speech was revisionist history

Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a portrait of his father, war veteran Vladimir Spiridonovich Putin, as he takes part in the Immortal Regiment march on Victory Day, which marks the 77th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in central Moscow, Russia May 9, 2022. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

WASHINGTON, May 9 (Reuters) - The White House on Monday dismissed a "Victory Day" speech by Russian President Vladimir Putin as "revisionist history" and said his suggestion that Western aggression led to the Ukraine war was "patently absurd."

Speaking to reporters, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Putin's speech was "revisionist history that took the form of disinformation."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Steve Holland; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.