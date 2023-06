WASHINGTON, June 12 (Reuters) - A White House meeting between Joe Biden and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg that had been set to take place on Monday has been rescheduled to Tuesday, the White House said, after announcing the U.S. president would undergo an unscheduled root canal.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; writing by Rami Ayyub; editing by Tim Ahmann











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.