White House says 6,000 Americans have been evacuated from Afghanistan so far
WASHINGTON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday that some 6,000 Americans have been evacuated from Afghanistan so far.
The Biden administration is still trying to determine how many Americans are left in the country who want to leave ahead of Tuesday's self-imposed deadline to withdraw U.S. troops, Psaki said. She believes the number is small.
Reporting By Jeff Mason and Jarrett Renshaw
