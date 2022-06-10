White House says Biden, Bolsonaro agree to work together on Amazon deforestation

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks while holding a bilateral meeting with Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro during the Ninth Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 9, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

LOS ANGELES, June 9 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro agreed during a meeting at an Americas summit in Los Angeles to work together on preventing further deforestation of the Amazon, the White House said on Thursday.

The two leaders also agreed to coordinate at the United Nations Security Council over the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, the White House said.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Himani Sarkar

