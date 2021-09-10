Skip to main content

White House says Biden-Xi call intended to keep communication channels open

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the Delta variant and his administration's efforts to increase vaccinations, from the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., September 9, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - The 90-minute call between President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, was intended to keep channels of communication open, the White House said on Friday.

The tone of Thursday's call was respectful and candid, not lecturing or condescending, said press secretary Jen Psaki.

