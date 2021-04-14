Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

WorldWhite House says Biden's call with Russia's Putin was to stress consequences of activities

Reuters
1 minute read

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday the point of President Joe Biden's call with Russian President Vladimir Putin was to stress the consequences of Russia's activities.

"The purpose of this call was to discuss, in part, the fact that there will be consequences to the actions of Russian leaders over the past several months, back into last year," she said.

Biden spoke to Putin on April 13.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

World

World · 1:33 AM UTCU.S. imposes wide array of sanctions on Russia for ‘malign’ actions

The United States on Thursday imposed a broad array of sanctions on Russia, including curbs to its sovereign debt market, to punish it for interfering in last year's U.S. election, cyber hacking, bullying Ukraine and other alleged malign actions.

WorldU.S.’s Blinken flies to Afghanistan in show of support after Biden’s pull-out announcement
WorldFrance outlaws sex with children aged under 15
WorldJapan to expand quasi-emergency measures, casting fresh doubts on Olympics
WorldColombia rules out prompt opening of Venezuela border on COVID concerns