White House says Biden's thoughts are with Queen Elizabeth, her family
WASHINGTON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The White House said on Thursday that President Joe Biden had been briefed about the situation with Britain's ailing Queen Elizabeth and that his thoughts were with her and her family.
"His and the first lady's thoughts are solidly and squarely with the queen today and her family," White House spokesperson John Kirby told reporters.
Reporting by Jeff Mason and Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama
