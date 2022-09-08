White House says Biden's thoughts are with Queen Elizabeth, her family

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks as he attends a Labor Day celebration at the United Steelworkers of America Local Union 2227 in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, U.S., September 5, 2022. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The White House said on Thursday that President Joe Biden had been briefed about the situation with Britain's ailing Queen Elizabeth and that his thoughts were with her and her family.

"His and the first lady's thoughts are solidly and squarely with the queen today and her family," White House spokesperson John Kirby told reporters.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Jeff Mason and Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.