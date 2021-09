White House says call with French President Macron was 'friendly'

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during a collective award ceremony at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, France September 20, 2021. Stefano Rellandini/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's call with French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday lasted 30 minutes and was friendly, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.

Last week, France recalled its ambassadors from the United States and Australia and accused Biden of stabbing it in the back after Australia ditched a $40-billion defense contract with Paris for the purchase of submarines and opted for U.S. submarines instead.

Reporting By Jeff Mason Jarrett Renshaw Editing by Chris Reese

