White House says no agreement on new Biden-Putin talks

U.S. President Joe Biden holds virtual talks with Russia's President Vladimir Putin amid Western fears that Moscow plans to attack Ukraine, during a secure video call from the Situation Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., December 7, 2021. /The White House/Handout via REUTERS. T

WASHINGTON, Dec 23 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden has yet to agree to a time and place of fresh talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Thursday.

Psaki also refuted criticism leveled by Putin on Thursday that the U.S. and its allies have been the aggressor in the Russia-Ukraine border escalation.

“Well facts are a funny thing and facts make clear that the only aggression we’re seeing at the border of Russia and Ukraine is the military buildup by the Russians and the bellicose rhetoric by the leader of Russia," Psaki said.

Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

