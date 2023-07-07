White House says no clear answer on how to return WSJ reporter detained in Russia

Moscow court hears appeal by WSJ reporter Gershkovich
Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who was arrested in March while on a reporting trip and accused of espionage, stands behind a glass wall of an enclosure for defendants before a court hearing to consider an appeal against his detention, in Moscow, Russia June 22, 2023. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/File Photo

WASHINGTON, July 7 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's national security adviser said on Friday there was no clear answer on how to return Evan Gershkovich, the Wall Street Journal reporter detained by Russia, to the United States.

"I do not want to give false hope," said the Biden aide, Jake Sullivan, in a briefing with reporters.

Reporting by Nandita Bose; Writing by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Chris Reese

