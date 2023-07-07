White House says no clear answer on how to return WSJ reporter detained in Russia

WASHINGTON, July 7 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's national security adviser said on Friday there was no clear answer on how to return Evan Gershkovich, the Wall Street Journal reporter detained by Russia, to the United States.

"I do not want to give false hope," said the Biden aide, Jake Sullivan, in a briefing with reporters.

