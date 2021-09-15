Skip to main content

World

White House says ongoing discussion with China on Biden, Xi engagement

1 minute read

Chinese President Xi Jinping shakes hands with U.S. Vice President Joe Biden (L) inside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lintao Zhang

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The White House on Wednesday said there was an ongoing discussion with Chinese leaders about future engagement by President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Biden on Tuesday denied a media report that his Chinese counterpart had turned down an offer from Biden for a face-to-face meeting during their phone call last week.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the two leaders had discussed how to continue their communications, but the initial report was not accurate. "What's accurate is there is an ongoing discussion with the Chinese leaders about what the next step should be about engagement on a leader-to-leader level."

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; writing by Andrea Shalal

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

World

World · 6:10 PM UTC

White House says ongoing discussion with China on Biden, Xi engagement

The White House on Wednesday said there was an ongoing discussion with Chinese leaders about future engagement by President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

World
Canada's Trudeau slammed over rising inflation as election race tightens
World
Refocusing priorities, UK PM Johnson reshuffles his top team
World
North and South Korea conduct duelling missile tests as arms race heats up
World
Harry and Meghan featured on Time 100 influencer list