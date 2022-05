White House says report that U.S. intelligence aided Ukraine is not accurate

Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 4, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, May 6 (Reuters) - White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday a media report that U.S. intelligence aided Ukraine to take out Russian generals is not accurate.

Reporting by Jeff Mason and Nandita Bose Editing by Chris Reese

