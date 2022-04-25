1 minute read
White House says request for supplemental Ukraine aid likely to be longer-term package
WASHINGTON, April 25 (Reuters) - New aid for Ukraine requested by President Joe Biden is likely to be part of a longer-term package that will require approval from Congress, the White House said on Monday.
Biden said last week that he would seek approval from Congress soon for more assistance for Ukraine after announcing $800 million in military assistance last week.
Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Steve Holland; Editing by Leslie Adler
