White House says request for supplemental Ukraine aid likely to be longer-term package

U.S. President Joe Biden announces the release of 1 million barrels of oil per day for the next six months from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve, as part of administration efforts to lower gasoline prices, during remarks in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building’s South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 31, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

WASHINGTON, April 25 (Reuters) - New aid for Ukraine requested by President Joe Biden is likely to be part of a longer-term package that will require approval from Congress, the White House said on Monday.

Biden said last week that he would seek approval from Congress soon for more assistance for Ukraine after announcing $800 million in military assistance last week.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Steve Holland; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.