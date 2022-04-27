1 minute read
White House says supplemental Ukraine aid request could come as soon as Thursday
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
WASHINGTON, April 27 (Reuters) - The White House said on Wednesday that a supplemental budget request that includes Ukraine aid could be sent to the Congress as soon as Thursday.
The plan will cover military, humanitarian and economic assistance for Ukraine, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt in Washington, writing by Kanishka Singh
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.