White House says supplemental Ukraine aid request could come as soon as Thursday

A man rides a bicycle near a building heavily damaged during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 25, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

WASHINGTON, April 27 (Reuters) - The White House said on Wednesday that a supplemental budget request that includes Ukraine aid could be sent to the Congress as soon as Thursday.

The plan will cover military, humanitarian and economic assistance for Ukraine, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt in Washington, writing by Kanishka Singh

