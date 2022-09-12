White House: Ukrainians fighting hard to take back territory

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Firefighters work at a site of a building damaged by a Russian military strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine September 12, 2022. REUTERS/Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The White House on Monday vowed to keep up support for Ukraine as the Ukrainian military takes back territory that had been seized by Russia.

"We'll leave it to Ukraine to describe their operations but it is clear they are fighting hard to take back territory," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters as President Joe Biden flew to Boston.

"We will continue to support Ukraine as they continue to defend their democracy against Russian aggression," she said.

Reporting by Nandita Bose and Steve Holland; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

