White House urges Russia to provide counter-offer on Griner















WASHINGTON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The White House on Tuesday urged Russia to provide a counter-offer to U.S. attempts to trade for the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner.

Washington has offered to swap jailed arms dealer Viktor Bout for Griner and Paul Whelan, a former Marine.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters the United States had yet to receive a serious response to the offer. "We need to see a serious counter-offer," she said.

Reporting by Nandita Bose and Steve Holland Editing by Chris Reese











