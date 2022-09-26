White House: U.S. will work with new Italian government on shared global challenges
WASHINGTON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The United States will work with the new government in Italy on a full range of shared global challenges, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday.
The right-wing alliance that won Italy's national election will usher in a rare era of political stability to tackle an array of problems besieging the euro zone's third largest economy, one of its senior figures said on Monday. https://reut.rs/3SEwK0B
