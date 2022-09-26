White House: U.S. will work with new Italian government on shared global challenges

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre holds a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 1, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The United States will work with the new government in Italy on a full range of shared global challenges, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday.

The right-wing alliance that won Italy's national election will usher in a rare era of political stability to tackle an array of problems besieging the euro zone's third largest economy, one of its senior figures said on Monday. https://reut.rs/3SEwK0B

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Jeff Mason and Nandita Bose in Washington; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.