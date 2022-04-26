White House worried Iran could develop nuclear weapon in weeks

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki answers questions during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 26, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

WASHINGTON, April 26 (Reuters) - The White House is worried Iran could develop a nuclear weapon in weeks, press secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday, after Secretary of State Antony Blinken noted earlier in the day the country has accelerated its nuclear program.

"Yes it definitely worries us," Psaki said, adding the time needed for Iran to produce a nuclear weapon is down from about a year.

Reporting by Nandita Bose in Washington Editing by Chris Reese

