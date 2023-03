[1/2] U.S. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks at a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., December 12, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque















March 28 (Reuters) - White House national security advisor Jake Sullivan spoke with China's top diplomat Wang Yi on Friday, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese











