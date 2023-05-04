White House's Sullivan to travel to Saudi Arabia this weekend















WASHINGTON, May 4 (Reuters) - White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Thursday he will travel to Saudi Arabia this weekend for talks with Saudi leaders, as the United States seeks to bolster often-frayed ties with Riyadh.

Sullivan said in remarks to the Washington Institute for Near East Policy that also going to Saudi Arabia will be representatives from India and the United Arab Emirates to discuss "new areas of cooperation between New Delhi and the Gulf as well as the United States and the rest of the region."

Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Sandra Maler











