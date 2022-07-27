WHO confirms two more Marburg virus cases in Ghana, says official

A woman holds a mock-up vial labeled "Monkeypox vaccine" and medical syringe in this illustration taken, May 25, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

July 27 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization has confirmed another two cases of Marburg virus in Ghana, a senior official said on Wednesday, two weeks after the country reported its outbreak of the highly infectious Ebola-like disease.

"We have two additional cases," doctor Soce Fall told journalists.

