WHO advisory panel recommends extending use of Pfizer vaccine to 5-11 year olds

Doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) for children are prepared at a children doctor's practice in Maintal near Frankfurt, Germany, December 15, 2021. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Jan 21 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization's advisory panel on Friday recommended extending the use of Pfizer (PFE.N) and German Partner BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine to include children aged 5 to 11 years old.

The recommendation comes after the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) on immunisation held a meeting on Wednesday to evaluate the companies' vaccine. The vaccine is currently recommended for use in people aged 12 years and above.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.