WHO chief seeks central role for UN agency in global health

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) attends the 75th World Health Assembly at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, May 22, 2022. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

GENEVA, May 23 (Reuters) - The head of the World Health Organization said on Monday that the U.N. health agency must be "at the centre" of a global healthcare system while also acknowledging the need for internal reforms.

"We need a stronger and sustainably financed WHO, at the centre of the global health security architecture," Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a major speech of the WHO's annual assembly. read more

"There have been many calls for WHO to change. And there is no question that more change is needed," he said.

Reporting by Emma Farge and Mrinalika Roy

