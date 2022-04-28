WHO donors reach preliminary deal on budget overhaul -sources

The World Health Organization logo is pictured at the entrance of the WHO building, in Geneva, Switzerland, December 20, 2021. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

GENEVA, April 28 (Reuters) - World Health Organization members agreed this week to gradually raise their mandatory fees starting from 2024, sources following the talks told Reuters on Thursday, as part of a funding review seen as vital to the U.N. health agency's future.

"There's a basic agreement and there is a timeline and conditions," said one of the sources. "It's a very good day for global health," he added. The agreement is in the form of a recommendation and still needs to be given formal approval by governments at the World Health Assembly next month.

The WHO did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.