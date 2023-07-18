WMO warns of risk of heart attacks, deaths as heatwave intensifies

GENEVA, July 18 (Reuters) - The northern hemisphere heatwave is set to intensify this week, causing overnight temperatures to surge and leading to an increased risk of heart attacks and deaths, the World Meteorological Organization said on Tuesday.

"Temperatures in North America, Asia, and across North Africa and the Mediterranean will be above 40°C for a prolonged number of days this week as the heatwave intensifies," the WMO said in a statement sent to journalists.

Overnight minimum temperatures were also set to reach new highs, creating risks of increased cases of heart attacks and deaths.

Reporting by Emma Farge, Editing by Friederike Heine

