World Bank to offer $30 bln over 15 months to ease looming food crisis-Treasury report

The United States Department of the Treasury is seen in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

BONN, May 18 (Reuters) - The World Bank will make $30 billion available to help stem a food security crisis threatened by Russia's war in Ukraine, which has cut off most grain exports from the two countries, the U.S. Treasury said in a report on food security plans from international financial institutions on Wednesday.

The total will include $12 billion in new projects and $18 billion funds from existing food and nutrition-related projects that have been approved but have not yet been disbursed, the Treasury report said.

Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Andrew Heavens

