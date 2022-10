DUBAI, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The World Bank is ready to provide Lebanon with $300 to $500 million this year for social security and other projects relating to food and agriculture, the Lebanese cabinet tweeted on Tuesday, citing the fund's Vice President for the Middle East and North Africa, Ferid Belhaj.

Reporting by Lilian Wagdy; Writing by Lina Najem











