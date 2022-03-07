1 minute read
World Court to rule 'as soon as possible' on Ukrainian demands against Russia
1/2
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
THE HAGUE, March 7 (Reuters) - The International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Monday said it would decide "as soon as possible" on the Ukrainian demand for an emergency order to Russia to halt hostilities immediately.
The U.N.'s highest court closed a hearing on Monday afternoon, a day earlier than planned, as Russia boycotted the proceedings in The Hague. read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Bart Meijer; editing by Jason Neely
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.