Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home

World Court to rule 'as soon as possible' on Ukrainian demands against Russia

1 minute read
1/2

General view of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, Netherlands December 11, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

THE HAGUE, March 7 (Reuters) - The International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Monday said it would decide "as soon as possible" on the Ukrainian demand for an emergency order to Russia to halt hostilities immediately.

The U.N.'s highest court closed a hearing on Monday afternoon, a day earlier than planned, as Russia boycotted the proceedings in The Hague. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Bart Meijer; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters