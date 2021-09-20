Skip to main content

World

World powers, Iran to meet on sidelines of UN General Assembly - France

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian speaks in Madrid, Spain, July 9, 2021. REUTERS/Susana Vera

NEW YORK, Sept 20 (Reuters) - France's Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Monday that world powers and Iran were likely to meet on the sidelines of the annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations later this week.

The meeting, which would include all the parties to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal with the exception of the United States which pulled out of the accord, would aim to build some "positive momentum" for negotiations to resume after breaking off in June, Le Drian told a news conference.

Reporting by Michelle Nicols; editing by John Irish

