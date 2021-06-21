Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

World

WTO head says South Africa, Senegal, Rwanda and Nigeria considered as vaccine production hubs

1 minute read
1/2

World Trade Organisation (WTO) Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala poses before an interview with Reuters at the WTO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

ZURICH, June 21 (Reuters) - Africa is working with the European Union and other partners to help create regional vaccine manufacturing hubs in South Africa, Senegal and Rwanda, with Nigeria under consideration, World Trade Organization Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said.

"We have now seen that over-centralization of vaccine production capacity is incompatible with equitable access in a crisis situation," Okonjo-Iweala said on Monday during a virtual meeting.

"Regional production hubs, in tandem with open supply chains, offer a more promising path to preparedness for future health crisis."

Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

World

World · 9:22 AM UTCEXCLUSIVE HK's Apple Daily to shut within days, says Jimmy Lai adviser

Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily will be forced to shut "in a matter of days" after authorities froze the company's assets under a national security law, an adviser to jailed owner Jimmy Lai told Reuters on Monday.

WorldFrench far right irked by election results, southern region in play
WorldEthiopians vote in what government bills as first free election
WorldAnother pink tide? Latin America's left galvanized by rising star in Peru
WorldKremlin says summit will not stop U.S. trying to contain Russia