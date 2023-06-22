WWF Russia cuts ties with global wildlife fund, now labelled 'undesirable' by Moscow

MOSCOW, June 22 (Reuters) - The Russian chapter of the global environmental campaign group WWF on Thursday said it had terminated its relationship with the body after Russia designated WWF as an "undesirable organisation".

The label is equivalent to a ban on the group's activities.

WWF Russia, said it would no longer use the global organisation's panda logo or the WWF acronym.

Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Kevin Liffey















Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.