Xi, Putin to attend G20 summit in Bali, says Indonesia's Widodo -Bloomberg News

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, China, February 4, 2022. Sputnik/Aleksey Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin plan to attend a Group of 20 summit to be held in Bali later this year, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said in an interview with Bloomberg News.

(This story corrects to add dropped word in first paragraph)

Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue

